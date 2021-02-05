Solidarity day brings Pakistanis, Kashmiris closer: APHC

ISLAMABAD, Feb 05 (APP):Kashmir Solidarity Day has brought Kashmiris and Pakistanis closer to each other leaving no option for India but to conspire, said a senior leader of APHC, (All Parties Hurriyat Conference), Ghulam Muhammad Safi.

Talking to APP, he said in 1989, the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) added a new dimension to their political and diplomatic struggle to achieve their United Nations recognised and well deserved right to self determination.

Encounters with occupation troops and massive public rallies against Indian occupation became the order of the day.

This mass resistance movement had unnerved India as many Kashmiri families were forced to migrate to Azad Kashmir in early 1999.

In such a scenario, then Amir Jama’at e Islami Qazi Hussain Ahmed in a press conference asked Pakistani nation to observe February 5, as Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The day has now become an important national event which is observed with a national fervour to send a message of support and solidarity to the struggling masses of Kashmir.