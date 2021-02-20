Soldier embraces martyrdom, two terrorists killed in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI, Feb 20 (APP):A soldier of Pakistan Army on Saturday embraced martyrdom and two terrorists were killed during an intelligence based operation (IBO) carried out in North Waziristan late last night.

The military’s media wing in a statement told that the Security Forces conducted an IBO on terrorist hideout in MalikKhel, North Waziristan late last night.

During intense exchange of fire two terrorists including a terrorist commander Rehmat alias Khalid was killed.

The martyred soldier was Havaldar Shehzad Raza who embraced shahadat or martyrdom during exchange of fire while fighting the terrorists.

Terrorist Rehmat alias Khalid was an improvised explosive device (IED) expert and remained involved in different terrorist activities against Security Forces, extortion, kidnapping for ransom and target killing since 2009 in the area.

During search operation Security Forces recovered huge cache of weapons.