Solangi terms plantation of trees as national, moral duty

ISLAMABAD, Feb 03 (APP): Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Saturday termed plantation as a national and moral duty as trees were very important for human life and they play a significant role in environmental protection.

Formally inaugurating the tree planting campaign in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MOIB) he said it was the duty of all human beings to keep the environment green.

“Along with planting trees and saplings, steps are also necessary to protect them,” Murtaza Solangi remarked.

The cooperation of the AIMS Education System and Private Schools Association in the plantation drive was a commendable initiative, he added.

It should be noted that the saplings for the plantation campaign had been gifted to the Ministry of Information by the Private Schools Association, which will be planted in various offices of the Ministry of Information including the PTV headquarters.

The event was attended by MD PTV Mubasher Tauqeer Shah, senior officials of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Director of the AIMS Education System and General Secretary of the Private Schools Association Abdul Waheed Khan and a large number of students.

The minister of information formally started the plantation campaign by planting saplings in the lawn of PTV headquarters.