Solangi reviews arrangements for Sindhi poet Shaikh Ayaz’s 100th birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP): Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Wednesday presided over a meeting to review arrangements for commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of great Sindhi poet Shaikh Ayaz.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Culture and National Heritage Jamal Shah, as well as Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi were also present in the meeting, which was attended by senior officers of different ministries.

It was decided to hold a colourful event for paying tribute to the great Sindhi poet.

During the meeting, Murtaza Solangi said Shaikh Ayaz was a prominent figure in the Sindhi literature. He began his literary journey with the Urdu poetry and later excelled in the Sindhi poetry, achieving the highest recognition for his poetic work, he added.

Minister Jamal Shah highlighted Shaikh Ayaz’s contributions to the Sindhi literature, particularly poetry. He was a legendary poet.

Calling him the greatest poet of Sindh and sub-continent, he said Shaikh Ayaz’s poetry was essential for understanding the contemporary Sindh.

The meeting discussed the arrangements for celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of the poet in detail.

Balochistan Governor Abdul Wali Kakar, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Iftikhar Arif, Salima Hashmi, Syed Ahmed Shah, Monis Ayaz, and other distinguished personalities will be invited to the ceremony.

A documentary film on Shaikh Ayaz’s life and his poetic journey will be played during the ceremony, which will also feature panel discussions, conversations, and musical performances.