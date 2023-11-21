Solangi, Pervez Ashraf discuss upcoming general elections

ISLAMABAD, Nov 21 (APP): Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi Tuesday called on Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf.

In the meeting, the upcoming general elections and other important issues were discussed, said a press release issued here.

They emphasized the need for a free, fair and transparent election process in the country.

The Caretaker government was committed to conduct free and fair elections, Solangi added.

He said the government would provide all necessary resources and support to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The minister reiterated the commitment that elections would be ensured in a transparent and credible manner.

The speaker welcomed the government’s determination for holding free and fair elections.