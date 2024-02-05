Solangi pays tribute to Kashmiris’ unflinching struggle against Indian illegal occupation

ISLAMABAD, Feb 05 (APP): Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi Monday while paying rich tribute to the Kashmiris for their unflinching struggle against Indian illegal occupation renewed Pakistan’s support for their right to self-determination.

He, in a message on the Kashmir Solidarity Day, said “Jammu and Kashmir is one of the longest-standing issues on the agenda of the UN Security Council.”

The minister said Pakistan had been striving for resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the aspiration of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and relevant resolutions of the United Nations.

He said the Kashmir issue had not been resolved so far mainly due to stubbornness of India and its violations of human rights and international laws.

Solangi lauded the struggle made by the people of Kashmir against Indian subjugation and oppression. India had been using inhumane tactics, fascist laws and state terrorism in IIOJK, he added.

He expressed the confidence that the people of IIOJK would emerge victorious in their struggle against the Indian oppression and illegal occupation.

The minister said resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with the aspiration of Kashmiri people was indispensable for lasting peace in South Asia.

The government of Pakistan had been playing its due role to protect the fundamental rights of Kashmiri people, he said while highlighting the steps taken to expose Indian atrocities in the IIoJK before the world.

He vowed that Pakistan would continue to raise the Kashmir issue at every forum.

APP/ mhn-nvd