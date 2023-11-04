Solangi pays tribute to brave soldiers for foiling Mianwali airbase attack

ISLAMABAD, Nov 04 (APP): Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting on Saturday paid tribute to the brave soldiers of the security forces who thwarted the terrorists’ attack at a training airbase in Mianwali.

The minister, in a news statement, also lauded the security forces for foiling the nefarious designs of terrorists by responding to the situation immediately.

“We salute the brave young men who successfully foiled the attack and they are the heroes of the nation,” he remarked.

The minister said the armed forces and the people fully knew the evil intentions of terrorists and would never let them succeed.

He said the entire nation stood by the security forces in its war against terrorism.