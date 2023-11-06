Solangi grieved over martyrdom of 4 army troops

ISLAMABAD, Nov 06 (APP): Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over martyrdom of Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider and three soldiers, including Naik Khush Dil Khan, Naik Rafique Khan and Lance Naik Abdul Qadeer in the terrorist attack in Tiraah area of Khyber district.

The minister, in a condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed souls of in the highest ranks of Jannah and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity and fortitude.

He said the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the protection of Pakistan were the heroes of the nation.

The martyrs had made an unprecedented history of bravery and courage with their blood, he added.

The minister said the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army played a major role in the fight against terrorism.

The entire nation paid tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army, he remarked.

He vowed that the state would uproot the terrorism from the country. The entire nation stood with the Pakistan Army to defeat terrorism in the country.