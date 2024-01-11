Solangi grieved over demise of veteran actor Khalid Butt

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP): Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of veteran actor Khalid Butt.

The minister, in his condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Solangi said he was deeply saddened over the demise of Khalid Butt, who had proven his mettle by showing his exceptional talent in numerous TV dramas, movies and theater. His death had left a huge void in the showbiz industry, he added.