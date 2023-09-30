Solangi grieved over death of PTV reporter Muzamil Jatoi

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP): Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of PTV reporter Muzamil Hussain Jatoi.

In a statement minister for information expressed his condolences and sympathy to the family of late Muzamil Jatoi.

He said he was deeply saddened to hear the news of Muzamil Jatoi’s death he equally shared the grief of the bereaved family.

Murtaza Solangi prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.