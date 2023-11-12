Solangi felicitates Justice (retd) Arshad Hussain on assuming KP’s Caretaker CM role

ISLAMABAD, Nov 12 (APP): Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Sunday congratulated Justice (retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on assuming the charge of Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He, in a news statement, extended the best wishes for his new role as the chief executive of the province.

The minister hoped that Justice (retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah would fulfill his responsibilities in accordance with the constitution.

He prayed that Justice Hussain would be successful in carrying out his constitutional and public duties.