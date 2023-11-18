Solangi engages in high-level talks during Maldives visit

ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 (APP): Caretaker Minister of Information, Broadcasting, and Parliamentary Affairs Ghulam Murtaza Solangi, during his visit to Maldives, conducted meetings with the President of Maldives, Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Minister of Economic Affairs, Islamic Minister of Maldives, and Pakistani community residing in Maldives.

Solangi called on President of the Republic of Maldives Dr Mohammad Muizzu at the President’s Office, Male, on Saturday.

During the meeting, the President warmly welcomed and expressed his gratitude to the minister for visiting the Maldives to witness the Presidential inauguration on Friday (November 17), said a press release.

Minister Solangi conveyed congratulations and best wishes on behalf of Pakistan’s leadership and his own behalf, to the President of Maldives and his newly sworn-in Cabinet.

While matters of mutual interest were discussed, the President and the minister expressed their hope for additional collaboration, strengthening bilateral relations and establishing further cooperation including the need to have direct connectivity between the two countries.

President of Maldives Dr Mohammad Muizzu conveyed best wishes to the leadership in Pakistan.

Minister Solangi also held a meeting with the Islamic Minister of Maldives Dr Moihammad Shaheem Ali Saeed at the Ministry of Islamic Affairs.

Shaheem warmly welcomed Minister Solangi and extended gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for maintaining good relations with the Government and people of Maldives, both sides agreed to work together to further deepen the ties between the countries.

Another meeting of the visiting Solangi was held with the Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Maldives Mohammad Saeed. Solangi highlighted the available scope in the trade and economic sector between the two countries.

It was emphasized to establish trade forums for improving the trade activities and capitalize the trade potential. Minister Saeed also thanked Solangi for participation in the Presidential inauguration ceremony.

Solangi also took some time from his busy schedule and interacted with the representing members of the Pakistani community in Maldives.

He appreciated the Pakistanis for their valuable services in the Maldives and their homeland- Pakistan. The members paid gratitude to Solangi for providing the opportunity for interaction and exchanging of views.

The community members, including those engaged in business; requested for the establishment of direct air connectivity between Pakistan and Maldives, which would help to improve people-to-people contacts besides trade relations.

During the meetings, High Commissioner of Pakistan Vice Admiral (retd) Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani and Deputy Head of Mission Zulqurnain Ahmed accompanied Minister Solangi.

The meetings went well and both sides re-affirmed their commitment to further strengthening the bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries.