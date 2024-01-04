Solangi deeply grieved over loss of lives in Kerman terrorist attacks

ISLAMABAD, Jan 04 (APP): Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi while condemning the terrorist attacks in Kerman city in Iran, expressed deep grief over the loss of lives.

In a message, the minister expressed solidarity with the government and the people of Iran on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan.

.

This cowardly act of terrorism was highly condemnable, Murtaza Solangi said.

“Most of the countries in the region, including Pakistan, are victims of terrorism. We can understand the suffering as a result of this act of terrorism,” Murtaza Solangi added.

Terming terrorism a threat to world peace, Murtaza Solangi said Pakistan was standing with the Iranian government and the people of Iran in this hour of sorrow.

“Our prayers are with the government and people of Iran”, Mortaza Solangi remarked.

The federal information minister expressed his deep condolences to the victims’ families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.