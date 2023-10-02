Solangi calls for open but civilised debate on problems being faced by Pakistan

Murtaza Solangi
ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP): Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi  on Monday stressed the need for open but civilised  debate and discussion over the problems being faced by the country.
Delivering his speech at the  launching ceremony of renowned author Dr. Farooq Adil’s book ” Humne Jo Bhula Diya: Tareekh Ke Gumshuda Awraq”, here he said that open but civilised discussion  on national issues was prerequisite for finding a way to resolve problems being faced by the country.
Such ceremonies,he opined, helped in resolving the country’s problems, especially at a time when the country was going to elections soon.
He said that forums of Pakistan Television and Radio Pakistan were available for open but civilised debate.
He said that the 437- page book by Dr Farooq Adil had highlighted various aspects of national history.
Congratulating  Dr. Farooq Adil, Murtaza Solangi  said that the nations that did not learn from history suffered.
He said that responsible journalism was  need of the hour and determination of responsible journalism was essential.
The country will have to go on the path of development, not destruction, he added.

