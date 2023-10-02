Solangi calls for open but civilised debate on problems being faced by Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP): Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Monday stressed the need for open but civilised debate and discussion over the problems being faced by the country.

Delivering his speech at the launching ceremony of renowned author Dr. Farooq Adil’s book ” Humne Jo Bhula Diya: Tareekh Ke Gumshuda Awraq”, here he said that open but civilised discussion on national issues was prerequisite for finding a way to resolve problems being faced by the country.

Such ceremonies,he opined, helped in resolving the country’s problems, especially at a time when the country was going to elections soon.

He said that forums of Pakistan Television and Radio Pakistan were available for open but civilised debate.

He said that the 437- page book by Dr Farooq Adil had highlighted various aspects of national history.

Congratulating Dr. Farooq Adil, Murtaza Solangi said that the nations that did not learn from history suffered.

He said that responsible journalism was need of the hour and determination of responsible journalism was essential.

The country will have to go on the path of development, not destruction, he added.