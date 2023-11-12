Solangi assures regional journalists of solving their problems

LAHORE, Nov 12 (APP):Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi Sunday assured the regional journalists of solving their problems on priority.

He was addressing as the chief guest at the oath-taking ceremony of All Pakistan Newspersons Alliance (APNA) at a local hotel. The Alliance has representation of all the regional journalists from small cities, tehsils and towns of all the four provinces. The APNA aimed at securing the rights of these journalists working at grass root level. The APNA Central President Mian Ghaffar, Central General Secretary Muzammil Soharwardi, KPK President Malik Muhammad Javed Mohmand, Sindh President Fiaz Hussain, Balochistan President Fahad Tariq, and Punjab President Shehbaz Khan also spoke on the occasion.

Caretaker Federal Information Minister acknowledged the efforts and hardships of the regional journalists in news gathering at gross root level. He said that journalists of small cities and towns are the main source of news feeding to major media houses and real asset of the journalism. Since the politics has roots at local level, the journalism also has roots at local level, he said, asserting that journalism is the ears and eyes of a living society and without these, a living society has no brain. He said that journalistic patterns and practices are fast changing mainly because of technological advancement, thus ensuring speedy development and impacting the social fabric. He also stressed the need for introducing reforms in media.

Solangi said that media training works should be arranged for the regional journalists in Islamabad, provincial capitals and other major cities of the country for enhancing their professional capabilities. He said that federal government would also take on board the respective provincial governments for facilitation of local media men.

The Federal Information Minister invited an APNA delegation to Islamabad to have meetings with Federal Information Secretary, Principal Information Officer (PIO) and other relevant authorities to discuss ways and means to resolve their problems pertaining to social security, health cards, insurance, remunerations and welfare fund for the regional journalists/correspondents.

At the end, the Caretaker Federal Information Minister Murtaza Solangi administered oath to the APNA office-bearers.