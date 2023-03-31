Sohail Ali posted as Addl Secretary Incharge Information Division

ISLAMABAD, Mar 31 (APP): Sohail Ali Khan, a BS-21 officer of Information Group was posted as Additional Secretary (Incharge), Information and Broadcasting Division with immediate effect.

According to a notification of the Establishment Division on Friday, the officer was presently posted as Additional Secretary, Information and Broadcasting Division.

While Shahera Shahid, a BS-22 officer of Information Group, presently posted as Secretary Information and Broadcasting Division was transferred and directed to report to the Establishment Division with immediate effect.