Soft loans for labourers, returning emigrants on the cards: Zulfi Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, May 01 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD) on Saturday announced that the government would soon launch a ‘Kamyab Mazdoor’ project under the banner of Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme.

The initiative was aimed at providing soft loans to the labourers and the overseas Pakistanis returning from foreign countries so that they could set up their own businesses, the SAPM said in a video message released here in connection with the Labour Day.

He extended his profound gratitude to the local and overseas Pakistani labourers for their massive contribution to the national development.

Zulfikar Bukhari said the present government had already increased pension of the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution’s (EOBI) pensioners twice, hinting at a further raise in the insured persons’ annuity.

The SAPM said all-out efforts would be made to bring the EOBI’s pensioners pension at par with minimum wage by transforming the organization into a profitable and vibrant entity, adding he would take a review in December this year for further increase in the annuity.

He said the initiative was very close to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s heart as he had been a strong proponent of ameliorating socio-economic conditions of the poor people.

He also mentioned his future plan of including informal labourers and overseas Pakistani workers in the EOBI’s pension net. It would enable the informal workers such as tailors and vendors to become registered pensioners of the EOBI through submission their contributions.

He said over 1,500 houses had been launched for the labourers, while 500 more would be provided to the industrial workers on easy installments. Around 2,500 housing units were being set up for the labourers in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, he added.

The SAPM mentioned his plan of providing 6,000 to 8,000 houses to the workers on ownership basis in future.

He pledged to take more pro-labourers initiatives for their welfare.