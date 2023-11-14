Social, economical mainstreaming of PWDs inevitable for development: President

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that the social and economic mainstreaming of the persons with disabilities (PWDs) was inevitable for progress of the country.

The president, in a meeting with a delegation of Chal Foundation headed by Chairman Feroz Ahmed, said the needs of the PWDs could be overcome by providing assistive technology and artificial limbs.

He also called for steps to ensure indigenous production of quality and affordable assistive technology and artificial limbs for facilitation of the PWDs.

The president also emphasized practical and policy-level measures to make the PWDs productive citizens of the country.

He lauded the Chal Foundation’s role for welfare, rehabilitation and facilitation of the differently-abled-persons.

The members of the delegation apprised the president of the steps taken by the Foundation for betterment of the PWDs including the provision of artificial limbs and assistive technology.

Besides, the Foundation is also extending other facilities to the differently-abled-persons including rehabilitation, therapy and treatment, it was told.

The delegation also apprised the president of different projects being undertaken by the Foundation as well as the needs of the PWDs.

Published
Categorized as National

By Ishtiaq Rao

Ishtiaq Ahmed is a Sr. Reporter who reports on Prime Minister, President, Foreign Office, and special assignments. Backed by 20-year experience, he has written for local and foreign newspapers. Reach out at 03335293238/ [email protected]/ X: ishtiaqrao

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services