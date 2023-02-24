Snowfalls on upper reaches of Kashmir decline water level to greater extent in Mangla dam

MIRPUR, Feb 24 (APP):The AJK-based country’s largest Mangla dam reservoir found constantly drying following intermittent snowfall on various parts of the upper reaches of Himalayan belt and the resultant decline in the flow of water in the rivers, falling in the reservoir of Mangla dam wherein the water level has decreased to a greater extent.

The water level in Mangla dam, located in Mirpur district of AJK, was reported as 1114.75 feet on Friday against maximum conservation level of 1242 feet with the live storage capacity of 0.667 MAF in the reservoir, official sources told APP here on Friday.

Meanwhile, the overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Friday remained as under;

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 17600 cusecs and Outflows 50000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 14300 cusecs and Outflows 14300 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 18600 cusecs and Outflow 18600, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 18100 cusecs and Outflows 27000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 8500 cusecs and Outflows 2000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 53400 cusecs and Outflows 48400 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 58900 cusecs and Outflows 53000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 50500 cusecs and Outflows 43500 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 35000 cusecs and Outflows 30400 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 28700 cusecs and Outflows 6200 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 6100 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 11100 cusecs and Outflow Nil cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 4100 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1398 feet, present level 1465.99 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.716 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1114.75 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 0.667 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 643.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.078 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Friday.