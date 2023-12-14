SNGPL disconnects 158 connections, imposes Rs 14.7m fine

LAHORE, Dec 14 (APP): The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) executed a series of targeted raids in

Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad, resulting in the disconnection

of 158 illicit gas connections.

Simultaneously, 649 cases of under billing were meticulously processed, and fines

totaling Rs 14.7 million were levied.

According to a spokesman for the company, Lahore team disconnected 14 connections

and 15 for compressor use while an FIR was lodged against gas pilferer while

in Rawalpindi four connections were disconnected besides two in Islamabad.

The regional team of Multan disabled four connections, Sheikhupura 19, Peshawar and Karak 83 with

an FIR, Sahiwal one, and Faisalabad faced four connections for illegal gas usage.