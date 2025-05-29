Smart innovation holds annual dinner

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP):Smart Innovations, Pakistan’s premier smart home automation company, hosted their Annual Team Dinner 2025 at a prestigious venue in Islamabad.

The event brought together employees from across different departments for an evening of celebration, recognition and growth, said a press release.

The evening marked a vibrant milestone for the Smart Innovations’ growing footprint in Pakistan, following the successful launch of the country’s largest Smart Automation Experience Centre earlier this year.

The Smart Innovations Family gathered to celebrate shared achievements, reflect on the company’s remarkable journey and looked forward to a dynamic future powered by innovation.

Muhammad Zeeshan Shahzad, CEO of Smart Innovations and a UAE-based tech entrepreneur of Pakistani origin, opened the evening with a heartfelt message of appreciation for the Smart Innovations team members.

He thanked employees for their dedication and performance throughout the year, especially during a time of exciting transformation and rapid growth in Pakistan’s smart technology sector.

He shared that the integration of Software and Hardware in smart automation industry has brought the future of technology at our doorsteps. People who are opting for smart automation and smart home solutions are already bringing technologies of the future to life, today.

As part of its commitment to a people-first culture, Smart Innovations reaffirmed its focus on building a connected and empowered workforce that is ready to disrupt the smart automation revolution in Pakistan. The event also served as a reminder of the company’s strong values of teamwork, integrity and innovation with tokens of appreciation for the employees.

With smart technology transforming the way we live and work, Smart Innovations continues to pave the way as a leading force in integrated solutions that enhance everyday life. The Annual Dinner 2025 stood as a testament to the spirit of progress and unity that drives the company forward.