SLF, climate ministry to mark Int’l Snow Leopard Day with Trail 5 hike

ISLAMABAD, Oct 22 (APP):The Snow Leopard Foundation (SLF) Pakistan, in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MoCC&EC), will commemorate International Snow Leopard Day on Thursday with a symbolic 23-minute hike on Trail 5 in Islamabad to raise awareness about the conservation of the endangered big cat.

This year’s global theme — “#23for23 – 23 Minutes for Snow Leopards” — encourages people and institutions worldwide to dedicate 23 minutes of physical activity to honour the snow leopard, often referred to as the “Ghost of the Mountains.”

The event, scheduled from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., will be graced by the Minister of State for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, who will address participants before leading the hike.

Organisers told APP that the short trek symbolises resilience, balance, and humanity’s connection with nature — qualities embodied by the elusive snow leopard.

Pakistan is home to a significant population of snow leopards found across its northern mountain ranges, including Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, and parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. However, the species faces increasing threats from climate change, habitat degradation, and poaching.

“Through this initiative, we aim to highlight the urgent need to protect the snow leopard and its fragile mountain ecosystem,” said Faheem Akhtar, Communication Officer at the Snow Leopard Foundation.

“Community engagement and awareness are vital to ensuring that this majestic species continues to thrive in our highlands.”

The SLF, in partnership with the Ministry, has been working closely with local communities on conservation projects that promote coexistence between humans and wildlife.

Their initiatives include habitat protection, anti-poaching patrols, and livelihood programmes designed to reduce pressure on natural resources.

The International Snow Leopard Day, celebrated annually on 23 October, was established in 2013 under the Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection Programme (GSLEP) — a joint commitment by snow leopard range countries to safeguard the species and its habitats.

Members of the media, environmental activists, and citizens have been invited to participate in the hike and join the campaign.