SK Hydropower Station hosts event to mark 75 years of Pakistan-China diplomatic ties

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP):The Pakistan SK Hydropower Station, a China-invested and operated project, hosted an event to mark the 75th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations and highlight its contribution to clean energy and sustainable development.

The event, titled “75 Years Hand in Hand, Building a Green and Sustainable Future Together,” also marked the 10th anniversary of the groundbreaking of the SK Hydropower Project and the second anniversary of its commercial operation, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

Brigadier Hamid Karim, Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Khalid Iqbal, Director General of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environmental Protection Agency Tariq Ali Khan, Director Fisheries Muhammad Shafi, and Deputy General Manager of China Energy International Group Co., Ltd. and Chairman of China Energy Overseas Investment Co., Ltd. Lin Xiaodan attended the event.

Around 100 representatives from provincial and local government departments, project partners, security forces and construction contractors participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Khalid Iqbal appreciated the operational performance of the hydropower station and said cooperation in green energy was a practical manifestation of the Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

He said that as a landmark clean energy project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the SK Hydropower Station was contributing to Pakistan’s energy security by supplying clean electricity, optimizing the national energy mix and reducing dependence on conventional fossil fuels.

He said the district administration would continue to support the stable operation of the project, strengthen safety measures and facilitate deeper cooperation between Pakistan and China.

Director General of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environmental Protection Agency Tariq Ali Khan praised the project’s commitment to green development and environmental protection.

He said the project had incorporated watershed ecological protection and biodiversity conservation into its construction and operational activities, demonstrating that hydropower development and environmental preservation could progress together.

Director Fisheries Muhammad Shafi also appreciated the project’s sustainable development initiatives, particularly the establishment of a trout hatchery and afforestation activities.

He said the project was not only providing clean electricity but was also contributing to aquatic ecological restoration and demonstrating its social and environmental responsibility.

Chairman China Energy Overseas Investment Co., Ltd. Lin Xiaodan thanked the government authorities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, security forces and various segments of Pakistani society for their continued support for the construction and operation of the project.

He said the year 2026 marked three important milestones—the 75th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations, the 10th anniversary of the SK Hydropower Project’s groundbreaking and the second anniversary of its commercial operation.

Lin said that as a flagship CPEC project, the SK Hydropower Station was delivering significant clean energy benefits while contributing to closer people-to-people and institutional cooperation between Pakistan and China.

He reaffirmed that the project would continue to provide stable and reliable green electricity, fulfill its social responsibilities, support local economic and social development and contribute to the high-quality development of the upgraded CPEC.

During the student assistance ceremony, Chinese and Pakistani representatives jointly distributed educational grants to deserving local students.

The SK Project Company has been conducting the student assistance programme for three consecutive years and has so far supported 63 local students, contributing to local education and strengthening the foundation of Pakistan-China friendship through livelihood initiatives.

A fish stocking ceremony was also held, during which more than 5,000 native fish fry were released into the Kunhar River.

The initiative forms part of the project’s broader efforts to protect aquatic biodiversity and maintain the ecological balance of the Kunhar River Basin.

The event concluded with a joint cake-cutting ceremony, with the participants reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening Pakistan-China cooperation in clean energy, environmental protection, social development and the upgraded CPEC.

The SK Hydropower Station pledged to maintain high-standard operation and maintenance, maximize the benefits of clean energy and continue contributing to Pakistan’s energy security and sustainable local development.