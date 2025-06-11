Six members of notorious gang nabbed

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 11 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Aabpara and Kirpa police station teams arrested six wanted members of a notorious criminals gang involved in numerous criminal activities and recovered snatched valuables and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

An official told APP on Wednesday that the arrested accused were involved in numerous criminal activities in various areas of the city. The accused were identified as Hassan Tariq, Hamad, Ibrahim, Arslan, Azam and Yousaf Khan. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq also directed officers for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in henious criminal activities and to take all possible measures to protect the life and property of the citizens.