Six-member Executive Council formed at H-8 College

ISLAMABAD, Jul 01 (APP):A six-member Executive Council has been constituted at Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8 by Principal Professor Athar ul Islam to ensure inclusive and well-informed decision-making.

The formation took place during a meeting of the senior teaching faculty held on Tuesday. The council comprises senior associate professors Dr. Habibullah Chishti, Muhammad Azam, Sagheer Ahmed Mirani, Shujaat Hussain, Abdul Rauf, and Tahir Mahmood. The council will play a key advisory and consultative role in decisions related to academic planning, administration, and student welfare.

In addition to the council, various admission committees have also been formed to effectively conduct and oversee the student admissions process for the new academic session. Faculty members lauded the principal’s move, appreciating that decision-making will now be a collective process rather than a one-man directive.

“This is a positive step by Professor Athar ul Islam, who has taken all stakeholders on board to work for the betterment of the college,” a senior teacher noted.