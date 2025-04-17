Six Inspectors promoted to DSP rank in Islamabad Police

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP):In another significant round of promotions within the Islamabad Police, six inspectors have been promoted to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

An official told APP on Thursday that the latest promotions follow the recent elevation of officers to the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP), marking a continued effort to reward dedicated service and strengthen the force’s leadership structure.

He said the Departmental Promotion Committee has forwarded its recommendations to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi for final approval.

He said the newly promoted officers pledged to serve the public with greater dedication, vowing to set high standards in public service through their tireless efforts.

He said the year 2024–25 has witnessed a record number of promotions within the Islamabad Police, reflecting the department’s commitment to professional development and performance-based growth.

He said the official notification in this regard is expected to be issued Thursday