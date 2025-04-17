29.9 C
Islamabad
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalSix Inspectors promoted to DSP rank in Islamabad Police
National

Six Inspectors promoted to DSP rank in Islamabad Police

12
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP):In another significant round of promotions within the Islamabad Police, six inspectors have been promoted to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).
An official told APP on Thursday that the latest promotions follow the recent elevation of officers to the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP), marking a continued effort to reward dedicated service and strengthen the force’s leadership structure.
He said the Departmental Promotion Committee has forwarded its recommendations to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi for final approval.
He said the newly promoted officers pledged to serve the public with greater dedication, vowing to set high standards in public service through their tireless efforts.
He said the year 2024–25 has witnessed a record number of promotions within the Islamabad Police, reflecting the department’s commitment to professional development and performance-based growth.
He said the official notification in this regard is expected to be issued Thursday
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan