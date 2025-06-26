Six held; stolen motorbikes, vehicle parts, weapons and cash recovered

ISLAMABAD, Jun 25 (APP): Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Wednesday arrested six wanted members of a notorious criminal gang and recovered snatched vehicle parts, stolen motorbikes, cash, narcotics, and weapons with ammunition during separate operations conducted by Bani Gala and Golra police teams.

An official told APP that the arrested individuals were involved in multiple criminal activities across various areas of the city. The accused were identified as Waqar, Rehan, Usman Aziz, Nabeel, Ahmed, Muhammad Allaq, and Ali Tahir. Police have registered cases against them, and further investigation is underway.

He said that under the direction of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq, the operations were part of a broader crackdown against criminal elements in the capital.

He said the DIG emphasized that all possible measures will be taken to ensure the protection of citizens’ lives and property and that no criminal would be allowed to disrupt peace in the city./