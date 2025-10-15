Six arrested in ICT’s Shah Allah Ditta during crackdown on illegal constructions

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP):The Islamabad district administration on Wednesday arrested six individuals during an operation against illegal constructions in the Shah Allah Ditta area.

According to the spokesman of district administration, the action was part of the administration’s ongoing campaign to remove encroachments and unauthorized structures across the federal capital.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (Rural) along with enforcement teams from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Police. Heavy machinery was used to demolish unapproved buildings and boundary walls constructed on government land.

Officials said the crackdown aimed to stop the growing trend of unplanned construction in rural zones, which affects land use and disrupts official planning regulations. The arrested individuals were found involved in building and selling illegal housing units without required approvals from relevant authorities.

According to the administration, repeated warnings had been issued to the violators, but construction continued despite notices. Following the arrests, the demolished land has been marked for government use, and further monitoring will ensure no reconstruction takes place.

The CDA Enforcement Directorate and Revenue Department are jointly identifying other sites where similar unauthorized developments are underway. Teams have also been instructed to maintain a regular presence in the outskirts of Islamabad to discourage encroachments.

A district administration spokesman said that the ongoing operations will continue without discrimination. “All illegal structures in the federal capital, whether in urban or rural areas, will be removed,” the spokesperson stated.

The administration has urged citizens to verify housing and construction approvals before purchasing plots or starting new projects. Officials said public awareness is essential to curb fraudulent land practices and protect buyers from financial losses.

Authorities reaffirmed their commitment to keep Islamabad’s land use under proper planning standards and to take firm action against any violations in the future.