Situation in Manipur out of control after protests, fire incidents rage

ISLAMABAD, May 03 (APP):The situation in the Indian state of Manipur has gone out of control after the Modi government initiated mass violence under the garb of crackdown against protesters.

According to the sources, another episode like the Gujarat tragedy in Modi’s India was underway as the entire state went up in flames.

The situation is very tense due to the government’s crackdown in the state of Manipur.

Regrettably, Indian media this time was too silent spectator as protests intensified in the Indian state of Manipur.

Due to protests, curfew has been imposed in Manipur’s Churachandpur area as brutal actions of the Modi government against poor people were increased.

Many churches and houses set on fire in state capital Imphal and use of various weapons and bangs created terror in the area.

Several people were reported to have been burned alive whereas internet service was suspended for fear of tension.

The analysts claim that Modi can’t hide his ugly face “now” by using crackdown on local farmers as a shield to punish Christians.

G-20 dramatist Modi has also made India an occupied state where no minority is protected anymore, they added.