ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP): A sit-in by the Tehreek-e-Labaik (TLP) Pakistan at Faizabad has caused a massive gridlock in the twin cities, disrupting normal life and causing problems to commuters, office workers, students and in particular for those with medical conditions.

The TLP had planned to hold a march from Liaqat Bagh to Faizabad on Sunday to protest against the blasphemous caricatures, but was denied permission by the District administrations of both Rawalpindi and Islamabad, owing to its violent history.

The supporters of Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi despite the road blocks gathered at Liaqat bagh Sunday afternoon and after a prolonged confrontation with the riot police managed to reach Faizabad interchange, the central linkage between the twin cities and blocked the road.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat in a tweet earlier in the day said the Islamabad Expressway was blocked for all north bound traffic from Khanna and appologized for the inconvenience. He also promised for early rectification of the situation.

The SSP Islamabad Traffic Police Farrukh Rashid in a tweet gave the detailed traffic diversion plan, however owing to the clashes many of the alternative entry points were blocked by the police as a precaution.

Due to the road blocks a large number of staff working at government and private offices was unable to reach their workplaces. People have demanded of the TLP leader to end their sit in as they have already registered their protest against the caricatures, however creating obstacles and roadblocks was also un Islamic and forbidden by the Holy Prophet (Peace be upon Him).