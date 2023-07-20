Sino-COMSTECH International Forum on Food and Nutrition to be held in Islamabad next year

ISLAMABAD, Jul 20 (APP):The “Sino-COMSTECH International Forum on Food and Nutrition” will be held in Islamabad early next year.

This was decided in the meeting between the Coordinator-General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr M. Iqbal Choudhary with the higher representatives of the ministry of Health of China during his visit to China.

According to the COMSTECH, Prof. Choudhary was on a visit to China from July 12-18, as the coordinator of a four-member COMSTECH-Pakistan joint delegation.

This was a joint delegation of COMSTECH and the ministry of health, Sindh. Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Provincial Minister, Department of Health and Population Welfare, Government of Sindh, and Prof. Dr M. Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General COMSTECH, along with other officials were part of the delegation.

Speaking about the visit, Prof. Choudhary said that during the visit, along with bilateral cooperation and COMSTECH-Sino cooperation in the field of healthcare, traditional medicines, nutrition, drug discovery, and development for health were also discussed.

Prof. Choudhary mentioned that there was a decision that Hunan University of Chinese Medicine will offer 10-20 fellowships for technicians and technologists training in different fields of scientific research and disease diagnosis.

He said, “They will also offer 4-6 Post-doc positions for the researchers of OIC member states.”

“This Sino-COMSTECH Science and Technology capacity building program will soon be launched.”

Prof. Choudhary further mentioned that this was also decided that a project will be initiated to assess the nutritional needs of pregnant and lactating mothers and newborn babies in order to develop complementary food as nutritious supplements for their health.

The COMSTECH-Pakistan joint delegation participated in health dialogues with the Chinese health ministry, hospitals, institutions, and enterprises for exploring more possibilities of cooperation between China, Pakistan, and COMSTECH member states in the fields of health and medicine.

While addressing the seminar on “Sino-Pak traditional medicine collaboration to safeguard human health”, Prof. Choudhary, emphasized the significance of promoting traditional medicine in the OIC world of 1.8 billion people on four continents.

“OIC world faces a host of security and development challenges, as well as the menace of violent extremism,” he added.

“Moreover, there is a need for developing partnerships between the most STI influential countries including China, for collective development.”

During the visit two institutions, Beijing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Capital Medical University, and the Institute of Food Science and Technology (IFST), Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS), recognized the contribution of Prof. Choudhary to the field of medicine, granted him visiting professorship.