Sino-COMSTECH collaboration expands scientific and technological ties with China

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP):The Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) has further strengthened its scientific, technological, and health collaborations with China, reinforcing international cooperation in these fields.

During a ceremony at the COMSTECH Secretariat in Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General of OIC-COMSTECH, emphasized the growing partnership between COMSTECH and China in advancing science and technology.

He lauded Prof. Dr. Xinmin Liu, a distinguished Chinese scientist, for his 25 years of contributions to Sino-Pakistan scientific collaboration.

Dr. Liu has played a key role in training Pakistani researchers and establishing the Pakistan Centre for Traditional Medicine. In recognition of his contributions, he has been awarded Tamgha-e-Quaid-e-Azam, one of Pakistan’s highest civilian honors for foreign nationals.

Prof. Choudhary highlighted that COMSTECH plays a vital role in implementing OIC resolutions on science, technology, health, agriculture, higher education, and climate change. He also noted Pakistan’s role in introducing China as a special representative to the OIC, strengthening global research partnerships.

The China-Pakistan Strategic Collaboration in Science and Technology now spans multiple sectors, including space research, traditional medicine, and high-tech innovation. A key initiative under this partnership is the Seeds in Space Programme, which studies the impact of space conditions on medicinal plants.

Additionally, under China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), 100 research fellowships have been offered to Pakistani scientists in fields like precision agriculture, virology, and infectious diseases.

In the field of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and herbal medicine, China is conducting clinical trials in Pakistan to register herbal medicines for local use. Chinese pharmaceutical companies are also exploring opportunities to establish operations in Pakistan.

Furthermore, 10 Pakistani doctors will receive annual training in TCM practices at leading Chinese universities.

The Government of Sindh, under the leadership of Provincial Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho, has launched major TCM programs to benefit local patients.

Collaboration in artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and digital transformation is progressing, particularly with Huawei as a strategic partner. Research in biotechnology and nutritional medicine is also advancing, focusing on developing supplements from medicinal plants for chronic disease management.

Looking ahead, COMSTECH and China aim to deepen their partnership in space medicine research, higher education, and economic growth through innovation.

Chinese universities, including Xinjiang Medical University, Ningbo University, and Hunan University of Chinese Medicine, are actively training Pakistani researchers at the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), Hamdard University, and the University of Lahore. These collaborations are expected to enhance Pakistan’s research capabilities, attract investment, and drive technological advancement.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Dr. Xinmin Liu expressed gratitude for receiving Pakistan’s prestigious civil award.

He acknowledged COMSTECH’s pivotal role in strengthening scientific collaboration between OIC member states and China and emphasized the importance of continued cooperation in research and innovation.