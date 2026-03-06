IBA Sukkur VC Visits Press Club, Agrees to Promote Mutual Cooperation

SUKKUR, Mar 06 (APP):Dr Asif Ahmad Sheikh, Vice Chancellor of IBA Sukkur University on Friday visited the Sukkur Press Club and met with office bearers and senior journalists. The meeting discussed promoting mutual cooperation between the university and the press club.

It was agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide training and educational opportunities for journalists and students. The MoU includes offering free certification courses to young journalists, internships, and certification programs for media science students.

Senior journalists and media experts will be invited as guest lecturers at the university’s media science department. The VC also agreed to consider providing educational opportunities to journalists’ children at the university and its affiliated institutions.

The VC appreciated the press club’s efforts, saying it is an example of positive and responsible journalism. He assured continued cooperation with the press club. The meeting was attended by Director Information, Ghulam Abbas Goraho, PA to VC Meraj Mahar, Press Club President Khalid Banbhan, and other journalists.