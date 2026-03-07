CM felicitates security forces for eliminating 15 terrorists in Balochistan

KARACHI, Mar 07 (APP):The Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has paid tribute to the security forces for two successful operations in Balochistan.

He said that the killing of 15 terrorists in Harnai and Basima is a major success for the forces.

The Chief Minister of Sindh said,“The entire nation stands united against anti-state elements”.

He said, “We will make the land unbearable for the enemies of peace.”

Murad said that the nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the security forces in the unwavering resolve to protect the country.

Operations will continue until terrorism is completely eliminated,” he added.