Sindh rulers pushed people into 'quagmire of hunger': Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Senator Shibli Faraz said on Monday those who had turned Sindh into ruins should better retrospect and look into their performance as rulers of the province.

Shibli Faraz, responding to the press conference of Pakistna Peoples party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said in a tweet that those who had claimed to provide ‘Roti, Kapra aur Makan’ (bread, clothes and shelter) to the people, had virtually pushed the inhabitants of Sindh into the quagmire of starvation and hunger.

He said it was unfortunate that dogs were biting humans in Sindh (and no remedial measures were being taken). The political elite to focus on saving the lives of citizens instead mere giving lectures, he added.