Sindh reports six COVID-19 death in 24 hours

KARACHI, Sep 24 (APP):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that six patients of COVID-19 passed away on Thursday taking the deaths tally to 2477.

In a statement on Thursday, he said 16093 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which 401 new cases of coronavirus were detected.

The chief minister said a total of 1290777 tests had been conducted in the province so far, of which the virus had been confirmed in 135246 persons.

He said 137 more patients had recovered, taking the total number of recovered patients to 129101.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said at present, 3688 patients were undergoing treatment out of which 3376 patients were at home while 5 at isolation centers and 287 at different hospitals.

The CM Sindh said that the condition of 135 patients was serious while 14 patients were on ventilator.

He said that out of 401 new cases in Sindh, 244 cases are from Karachi

He said that 19 new cases are reported in Hyderabad, 8 in Badin, 5 in Dadu, 4 in Jamshoro, 4 in Tando Muhammad Khan, 2 each in Larkana, Matiari and Sukkur while one each in Sanghar, Tando Allahyar, Thatta, Ghotki and Jacobabad.