Sindh Pavilion: A vibrant tapestry of rich culture at Lok Mela

ISLAMABAD, Nov 11 (APP): The vibrant colors and rich traditions of Sindh province came alive as the Sindh pavilion, adorned with intricate designs and traditional architecture, served as a portal into the heart of this culturally diverse region that was showcased at the Lok Mela, Pakistan’s annual folk festival, held at Shakarparian in Islamabad.

The visitors to the pavilion from diverse cultures, regions, and nationalities were greeted by a dazzling array of handicrafts, each piece a testament to the artistry and craftsmanship of Sindhi artisans. Nadia, Gul Khatoon, and Badshahzadi showcased their exquisite ralli, or appliqué work, while Anila Channa and Ghulam Muhammad demonstrated their mastery of khes and lungi weaving. Rahiba’s delicate date palm leaf work, Faqeer Muhammad’s pottery, and Sabreen Solangi’s Moenjodaro replicas captivated onlookers. Shahzad Khan’s intricate Farasi weaving and Fida Hussain and Ghulam Nabi’s Ajrak block printing further enriched the pavilion’s offerings.

Among the artisans, Khan Chand stood out for his exquisite Sindhi juttis (shoes). With over four decades of experience, Khan Chand has perfected his craft, creating shoes that are not only beautiful but also renowned for their durability. His mastery of pure leather, cotton, and silk threads has earned him a reputation as a master craftsman.

The pavilion also showcased the talents of Sindh’s artists, musicians, and folk dance groups. Ajmal Bhel enthralled audiences with his Jhoomar dance, while Sain Dad’s matka playing resonated through the pavilion. Sattar Jogi’s melodious murli and been playing, Ghulam Arshad’s banjo riffs, Sajjan Jogi’s harmonium melodies, Ashiq’s shehnai solos, and Akbar Khamiso Khan’s alghoza rhythms captivated the senses. The pavilion also hosted a cultural evening featuring renowned singers Farah Lashari and Ejaz Ali.

The Sindh pavilion offered more than just handicrafts and performances; it provided a glimpse into the province’s culinary heritage. Visitors could savor the sweet indulgence of Larkana mawa (khoya) and add a tangy zest to their meals with Shikarpuri achar (pickle). A book stall arranged by the Sindh cultural department further enriched the pavilion’s cultural offerings.

The pavilion held a cultural evening late Friday at Lok Virsa Open Air Theatre which featured eminent artists from Sindh province. The 11-day Lok Mela will continue till November 12, 2023.