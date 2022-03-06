Sindh govt spent entire NFC money on PPP’s long march: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Mar 06 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said the Sindh government had spent the entire National Finance Commission (NFC) award money, which was meant for utilizing in the province, on the PPP’s long march led by Bilawal Zardari.

In a tweet, the minister said it would be unjustified to complain of not getting the resources by the province after it spent the NFC money on such political activities.

سارا NFC کا پیسہ جو کراچی اور سندہ پر لگنا چاہئے تھا انوکھا لاڈلا لانگ مارچ پر لگا کر فارغ ہو گیا ہے پھر کہیں گے سندہ کو وسائل نہیں ملے #سندھ_حقوق_مارچ کے بعد سندہ میں PTI کی حکومت بنے تو ہی سندہ کے عوام کو پنجاب اور پختونخواہ جیسی سہولتیں مل سکتی ہیں https://t.co/vMJAmcI22z — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 6, 2022

Fawad said people of Sindh would get facilities at par with the dwellers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa only when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would form its government in the Sindh province following the Huqooq-e-Sindh March.