Sindh’ govt should focus on SOP’s implementation to control COVID spread: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP):Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Saturday said the Sindh government should focus on SOP’s implementation and targeted interventions in high risk settings to control the COVID spread in Karachi.
A blanket lockdown in the economic heart of Pakistan would endanger livelihoods of millions, he tweeted.
