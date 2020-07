ISLAMABAD, Jul 29 (APP):Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Wednesday called on President Dr Arif Alvi to discuss situation in Karachi after the recent rains.

According to a press release, they discussed solutions to the issues which emerged in Karachi after the recent rainfall and reviewed various proposals in this regard.

During the meeting, chief organizer Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Karachi Saifullah Nizai was also present.

The governor would submit these proposals to the Prime Minister.