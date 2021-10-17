Sindh dwellers left at hoarders, profiteers’ mercy: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday lashed out Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and its chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for leaving dwellers of Sindh at the mercy of hoarders and profiteers.

In a statement in reaction to Bilawal Zardari’s address in Karachi, he said Bilawal Zardari should do something for the betterment of the people of Sindh instead of launching a movement against the government.

People of Sindh had been held hostage by the PPP for 13 years, and poverty and unemployment were at their peak in Sindh, Farrukh Habib maintained.

Farrukh opined that the PPP had always perpetuated corruption under the guise of the slogan of “Roti, Kapra aur Makan” and created fake bank accounts for money laundering.

Farrukh Habib said that a 20 kg bag of flour was being sold at Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,500 in Sindh including Karachi.

He said that the PPP and PML-N were responsible for the external debt of Pakistan today.

He said today the world had witnessed about 40 percent increase in food and petroleum products.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given clear instructions to provide all possible relief and facilities to the people.

Globally, he said there has been a 15 percent increase in the prices of petroleum products recently, but the government had gradually reduced taxes and not allowed the full burden to pass to the consumers.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has introduced the Kamyab Jawan Program, Hunarmand Jawan Programme and Kamyab Pakistan Program to help the youth who constitute 60 percent of the total population to stand on their own feet.

Lashing out at double speak of the opposition, he said when the government did not seek IMF loan in the past, they used to say that the government has not gone to IMF yet.

The low-income housing scheme was for those who still have no shelter, he added.

Farrukh Habib said that Bilawal’s attack on the media and judiciary was beyond comprehension as they like only that media which favours them and only those courts which give verdicts in their favour.

For the first time, he said a uniform education system has been introduced in the country at the national level and those who criticize it were in fact enemies of education.

The opposition was unable to digest the Tiger Force, he said adding they had always created a gang which was tasked with protecting their personal interests.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had called for open ballot in Senate elections but they opposed it. He said if the opposition win any seat they term elections free and transparent, but if they lose they claim rigging and foul play.

He urged the PPP members of parliament, ticket holders and party leaders to launch movement against unemployment, poverty and inflation in Sindh.

He said that Asif Zardari had excelled in the art of corruption and if he was summoned by the NAB after every hour, even that would have been justified.