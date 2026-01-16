Sindh CM, Fed Minister discuss workers welfare

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jan 16 (APP):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Friday discussed matters related to the workers welfare.

During the meeting at Chief Minister House, they discussed in detail matters related to overseas Pakistanis and human resource development.

The Federal Secretary for Overseas Pakistanis Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Asif Jamal, Tariq Hassan, and Umar Mushtaq were also present at the meeting, a CM House communique said.

Sindh Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani and Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah accompanied the Chief Minister of Sindh.

A detailed discussion was held on the devolution of EOBI (Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution) and Workers’ Welfare Funds to the provinces.

The devolution of EOBI and Workers’ Welfare Funds will greatly benefit workers, the Chief Minister of Sindh, he said.Due to legal disputes, the funds are reaching neither the federation nor the provinces, the Chief Minister added.The issue will be resolved through mutual consultation, the Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain said.

It was agreed to continue consultations between the federal and Sindh governments. It was decided in the meeting that Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani will hold meetings with their respective teams.

Both sides agreed to resolve workers’ issues through negotiations.Emphasis was placed on the need for a joint strategy regarding reforms related to EOBI and workers’ welfare. Protection of workers’ rights is a shared responsibility of the federation and the provinces, the Chief Minister of Sindh said.

It was agreed to bring labour welfare matters to a logical conclusion at the earliest. A resolve was expressed to enhance coordination between the federal and provincial governments.