Silence of Shehbaz, Hamza in PDM politics strange: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, Mar 18 (APP): Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that silence of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in the politics of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was strange.

Talking to media here, she said it was the success of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that it made the powerful subservient to law.

She said the government was working hard to overcome the problems of the people.

She said that Nawaz Sharif distributed plots of government housing schemes like candies and patronized their ATM machines in the garb of land grabbers. Master plan of the provincial capital was changed just for the sake of Jati Umrah, she added.

Dr Firdous said those who had become rich overnight could not escape from accountability.