Sikhs cast votes for Khalistan referendum

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP): More than 6,000 Sikhs from Switzerland and bordering France, Italy and Germany gathered in Geneva to cast their votes for the non-binding Khalistan referendum, defying a heavy snow and rainstorm in the Swiss capital to kick start the European phase of the referendum on the United Nations Human Rights days, says a press release.

Meanwhile, Australian Sikhs observed human rights day.

The participants criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called RSS a terrorist organisation. They also criticized Adami and Ambani and blamed them for harming the environment by using coal.