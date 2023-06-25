Sikh pilgrims happy over best arrangements at Gurdwara Panja Sahib

HASSANABDAL, Jun 25 (APP):The 417 Sikh pilgrims who came from India were engaged in their religious worship at Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassanabdal. Talking to APP on Sunday, the Sikh pilgrims said that the Government of Pakistan has not only provided fool-proof security to them, but has also provided them the best accommodation and the management of the langar. Go to Pakistan, come here, it feels like we are living in our own country, they said.

On the other hand, District Police Attock has deployed more than 400 officers and youths on security duty in three shifts on the occasion of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s death anniversary.

Apart from this, 17 elite sections are also on duty. Generators have also been provided to provide uninterrupted supply of electricity to the Sikh pilgrims so that they do not face any problem during the power load-shedding. The Sikh pilgrims will leave for Lahore on Monday morning tomorrow.

