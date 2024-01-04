SIFC playing active role to attract investment from Gulf countries: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 04 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday said that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was playing an active role in attracting investors from Gulf countries, including Qatar, to benefit from opportunities in key sectors of the economy.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Ambassador of Qatar in Islamabad Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater, said that Pakistan and Qatar enjoyed strong, fraternal ties.

He expressed Pakistan’s desire to expand bilateral cooperation across all spheres, particularly trade and investment.

He also conveyed warm regards to the Amir of Qatar.

The prime minister encouraged the Qatari ambassador to explore the potential for cooperation in tourism and media sectors.

He said that Pakistan appreciated the role played by Qatar in diplomatic efforts that led to a temporary ceasefire in Gaza.

He stressed the need for concerted efforts by the international community, particularly Muslim Ummah, to bring peace in Palestine.

As this was Ambassador Al-Khater’s first call on the prime minister since presenting his credentials in November, he congratulated the envoy on assuming ambassadorial responsibilities in Pakistan and hoped that the bonds of friendship between the two countries would further strengthen during his tenure.