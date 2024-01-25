SIFC committee reviews bankable projects under accords concluded with UAE, Kuwait

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): The Executive Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) met here Wednesday

and reviewed the viable banking projects under the Memorandums of Agreement and framework accords with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kuwait.

The two-day meeting was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed.

The meeting reviewed various policy-level initiatives and the progress of projects under the SIFC.

The relevant ministries presented progress on various projects and policy initiatives and recommended concrete measures for further improving the investment climate.

The Committee appreciated the overall progress in various sectors and the level of economic engagements with investors, locally and globally.

It also reviewed progress regarding finalisation of bankable projects under the auspices of MoUs and Framework Agreements concluded with the United Arab Emirates and the State of Kuwait respectively.

The Committee directed ministries to fast-track the related work to convert these commitments into economic dividends.

The meeting reviewed progress of lately launched initiatives in key sectors and directed concerned stakeholders for timely implementation to attract investments.