Siemens Healthineers CEO calls on President Zardari

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP): Chief Executive Officer of Siemens Healthineers Pakistan and Afghanistan Khurram Jameel called on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr here on Friday.

Matters related to enhancing cooperation in healthcare, particularly in medical technology, diagnostics, and digital health solutions came under discussion.

The President appreciated Siemens Healthineers’ role in supporting Pakistan’s healthcare sector and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting innovation and investment in health services.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla was also present during the meeting.