National

Siddiqui mourns loss of PPP stalwart Taj Haider

ISLAMABAD, Apr 09 (APP):Senator Irfan Siddiqui, a senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and head of the party’s Senate parliamentary group, has expressed profound sorrow over the demise of Senator Taj Haider, a veteran Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader.
In his condolence message to the grieving family, Siddiqui emphasised that the loss was not just a setback for the PPP but also an irreparable loss for democratic politics and the parliamentary system.
Senator Irfan Siddiqui paid tribute to late Senator Taj Haider, describing him as a humble and dignified individual who dedicated his life to democratic struggles and human rights advocacy.
His exemplary role in the Senate served as a model for others. Siddiqui prayed for the elevation of Haider’s ranks and for his family to find patience and solace during this difficult time.
