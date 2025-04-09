Siddiqui mourns loss of PPP stalwart Taj Haider

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 09 (APP):Senator Irfan Siddiqui, a senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and head of the party’s Senate parliamentary group, has expressed profound sorrow over the demise of Senator Taj Haider, a veteran Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader.

In his condolence message to the grieving family, Siddiqui emphasised that the loss was not just a setback for the PPP but also an irreparable loss for democratic politics and the parliamentary system.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui paid tribute to late Senator Taj Haider, describing him as a humble and dignified individual who dedicated his life to democratic struggles and human rights advocacy.

His exemplary role in the Senate served as a model for others. Siddiqui prayed for the elevation of Haider’s ranks and for his family to find patience and solace during this difficult time.