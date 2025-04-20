Siddiqui extends congratulations to Shakeel Turabi on appointment as Jamaat-e-Islami info secretary

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP):Senator Irfan Siddiqui, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Parliamentary Party Leader in the Senate, congratulated renowned journalist and media expert Shakeel Turabi on his appointment as Secretary of Information for Jamaat-e-Islami.

In his message, Siddiqui praised Turabi’s extensive experience in journalism and his commitment to promoting ideological journalism and freedom of expression. He expressed confidence that Turabi’s leadership would strengthen Jamaat-e-Islami’s communication strategies and public engagement.

Siddiqui also voiced hope that Turabi would play a constructive role in fostering inter-party dialogue and democratic values in the country.